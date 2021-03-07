Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Tops $3.36

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00006631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $172.30 million and approximately $20,770.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00465551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00080682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00457088 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

