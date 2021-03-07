Ideaology (IDEA) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.19 million and $134,031.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,569 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

