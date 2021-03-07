Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,496. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

