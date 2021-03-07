IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 587,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.