Idle (IDLE) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for $12.06 or 0.00023895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $763,248.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00469745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00461823 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,136 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

