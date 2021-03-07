IG Gold Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.86 million and $66.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00467450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

