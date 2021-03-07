Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $329.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $71,010.70 and approximately $329.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,405,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,440 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

