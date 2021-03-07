ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0241 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $263,903.77 and approximately $146,682.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,965,577 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.