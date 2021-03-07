Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of IMTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 243,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,703. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.