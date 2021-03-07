Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of -193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 50,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $458,634.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

