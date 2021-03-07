Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 200.20% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2025 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Immunic stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
