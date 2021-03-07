Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,855.86 ($24.25).

IMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.96. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97).

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

