Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.39. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

