Incent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Incent has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00067648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00076765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00081129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.62 or 0.00456474 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

