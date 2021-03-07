Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $661,714.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00012431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00468379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00068560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00051678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00456430 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.