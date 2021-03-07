Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 575,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

INFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 2,904,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,441. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.40.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.