Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,619,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Infosys worth $170,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

