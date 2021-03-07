Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554,720 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Infosys worth $87,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 8,946,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,032. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

