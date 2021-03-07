Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,870 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $24,471,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,462,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 132,639 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

