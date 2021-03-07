Injective Protocol Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $185.54 million and $24.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $11.84 or 0.00023664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00458082 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

