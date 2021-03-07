Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $513,172.86 and $85,181.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00469280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00069148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00464651 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.