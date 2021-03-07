Ink Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $516,646.00 and $83,964.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

