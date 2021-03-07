INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Volume Hits $447,922.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00012333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $447,922.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

