Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Inovalon worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

