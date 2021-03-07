Insured Finance Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00465145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00076492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00455956 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,127,279 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.