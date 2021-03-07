Insureum (ISR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $796,604.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Insureum has a market cap of $4.93 million and $796,604.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 189% against the US dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

