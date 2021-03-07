INT Chain (INT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars.

