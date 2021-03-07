INT (INT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.