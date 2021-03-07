INT Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market cap of $3.35 million and $1.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

