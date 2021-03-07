Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 39,511,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

