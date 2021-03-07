Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 394.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

