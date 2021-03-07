Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

