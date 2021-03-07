International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IP opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

