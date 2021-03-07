International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
IP opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
