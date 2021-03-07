Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,431 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.49% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

