IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $26.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. IntriCon posted sales of $21.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $122.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $140.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IIN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

