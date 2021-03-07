IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.13% of IntriCon worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

