Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

