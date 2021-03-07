Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 518,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 70,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $732,785.92. Insiders acquired a total of 373,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,566 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 161,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

VTA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

