Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

