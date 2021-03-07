Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,804,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.