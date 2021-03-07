Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.68. 121,523,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

