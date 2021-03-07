Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $177.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

