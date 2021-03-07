Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises about 4.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

