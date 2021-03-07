Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.