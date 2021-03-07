Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $29.48 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $29.48 million and $47,277.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

