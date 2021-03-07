IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $246,762.12 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $246,762.12 and approximately $7,051.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars.

