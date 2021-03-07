IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $734.33 million and $233.46 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

