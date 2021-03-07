IoT Chain Price Reaches $0.0826 (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068537 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

