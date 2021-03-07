IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $106.49 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $106.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00071766 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

