IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 37% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $259.38 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

